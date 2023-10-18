WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Stage ‘Insurrection’ in U.S. Capitol Office Building

Pro-Palestinian protesters, who want a ceasefire that would benefit the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and staged a protest inside the Cannon Rotunda that one observer likened to an “insurrection.”

Palestinian supporters are staging an insurrection in the US Capitol today.pic.twitter.com/Z9KFzy9HCf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 18, 2023

The Cannon Rotunda is part of the Cannon House Office Building. It is separate from the iconic Capitol building but is considered part of the Capitol complex. It is the oldest congressional office building on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who falsely accused Israel of bombing a Gaza hospital Tuesday, addressed the protesters.

Hamas Caucus Leader @RepRashida is leading the current insurrection on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/AejUJrLbix — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

Fox 5 in Washington, DC, reported:

A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters are demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill. The Cannon House Office Building holds the House Committee offices. U.S. Capitol Police say demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings and are working to clear the crowd. Police have already detained some individuals as chants of “ceasefire” are echoing around the building.

Left-wing protesters have staged demonstrations inside the Capitol before, but none have been treated the way participants in the January 6, 2021 protesters have been treated, many of whom were detained and given harsh sentences for non-violent offenses.

The U.S. has seen anti-Israel protests in major cities and on college campuses since a Hamas terror attack Oct. 7 killed 1,400 Israelis and wounded roughly 4,400 more. About 200 people — including some Americans — were taken to Gaza as hostages.

FBI Director Christopher Wray called the Capitol riot “domestic terrorism.” In this case, the pro-Palestinian protest is supporting terrorism against Israelis and Americans; a ceasefire would allow Hamas to escape without consequences for its atrocities.

