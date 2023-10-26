Man Invades Jewish Family’s Home in L.A., Shouts ‘Free Palestine’

A man was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after trying to invade the home of a Jewish family, and shouted “Free Palestine” as he was arrested.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

The home invasion was reported around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as Daniel Garcia, is accused of entering the home’s backyard and trying to kick in a door; he was held at bay by an occupant, who then contacted the police. Garcia, who was wearing only underwear, was allegedly heard yelling “Free Palestine” and “Kill Jews,” the LAPD said in a release.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call from the homeowner around 5:25 a.m. stating someone was inside their home, located near the intersection of Ventura and Laurel Canyon boulevards. The caller added they were locked in a room with four children after a man broke into their home. A short time later, the caller placed a second 911 call and informed authorities the suspect threatened to kill them because they were Israeli. The victims are Jewish, but it’s unclear where they originated from. The LAPD said the family was visibly shaken up. However, there were no physical injuries to the victims.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass condemned the attack. Politico reported:

“The vile act of hate that took place this morning has no place in our City,” Bass said in a strongly worded condemnation. “In the wake of the terror and violence inflicted over the previous weeks, this is one of the worst fears of Jewish families across our country — hatred spilling across the threshold, destroying the sense of safety and sanctuary in a home.” … Bass called on officials “to take action to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable,” in her statement. “We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people — the people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate,” she said. “We will respond to it.”

Mayor Bass attended a vigil Oct. 8 for the terror victims in Israel.

