Report: Hamas Manual on How to Build Chemical Weapons Found

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an eliminated Hamas terrorist was in possession of a manual containing instructions on how to construct what is being described as chemical weapons, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported:

The seven-page manual was found in the memory card of a GoPro camera recovered from the body of the terrorist, who was killed at Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, the day Hamas launched its attack on Israel, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said. … Among the ingredients cited are potassium permanganate, pure acetone, hydrogen peroxide, concentrated sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid — with the manual providing a step-by-step list of instructions on how to create the diabolical weapon. … The instructions then go on to detail how adding an ingrediant creates a deadly gas — adding this chilling note: “Peace, mercy and blessings of God.”

The manual suggests the chemical weapons be used at hospitals, shopping malls, and schools.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog recently told Sky News that the IDF had recovered USB drives from a Hamas terrorist that possessed instructions on how to create cyanide agents to deploy against Israeli citizens.

A USB device found on Hamas terrorists proves that the murderous terrorist organization planned to use cyanide against the civilian population, just like Al-Qaeda terrorists. Watch an excerpt from my interview this evening on Sky News: pic.twitter.com/VIYvPcTdUN — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 22, 2023

“It’s official Al Qaeda material. We’re dealing with ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Hamas,” Herzog said as he held up a printed copy of the manual. “In this material, there were instructions how to produce chemical weapons. This is — it speaks about arson and it speaks about various chemicals that come out and produce chemical weapons.”

The manual viewed by the Post is said to be different and more detailed than the documents highlighted by Herzog.

As of Tuesday, Israeli forces continued to carry out a second limited ground raid into Gaza as part of an effort to target Hamas terrorists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday described the war against Hamas as an existential battle.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear — to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and cabinet minister Benny Gantz, said during a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“’Never Again’ is now,” the prime minister added.