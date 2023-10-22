Israeli President: Hamas Terrorists Had Instructions to Manufacture Cyanide Gas

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, told Britain’s Sky News on Sunday that Hamas terrorists were found with USB drives that included instructions on how to manufacture cyanide gas for use against Israelis.

The Times of Israel elaborated:

Herzog shows off materials recovered from USB drive on the body of a Hamas terrorist in Israel which was copied from al-Qaeda and included “detailed instructions on creating chemical weapons,” including “precise instructions for preparing a device for dispersing cyanide agents,” the President’s Office says.

A USB device found on Hamas terrorists proves that the murderous terrorist organization planned to use cyanide against the civilian population, just like Al-Qaeda terrorists. Watch an excerpt from my interview this evening on Sky News: pic.twitter.com/VIYvPcTdUN — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 22, 2023

“It’s official Al Qaeda material. We’re dealing with ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Hamas,” Herzog told Sky News, holding a printout of a file obtained from a USB found on one of the dead terrorists killed during the attack on Oct. 7.

“In this material, there were instructions how to produce chemical weapons. This is — it speaks about arson and it speaks about various chemicals that come out and produce chemical weapons.”

Cyanide was used as a chemical weapon during the First World War, though questions remain about its lethality in battlefield conditions outdoors. It may have been intended for indoor use — and perhaps could be used against Israeli soldiers fighting in tunnels in Gaza.

The Sky News presented then pressed Herzog on the “severing” of services from Israel to Gaza. Herzog replied that Hamas, not Israel, was responsible for cutting off Gaza’s electricity with rockets; that Gaza only obtained 7% of its water supplies from Israel; and that the UN was providing fuel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.