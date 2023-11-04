Republican Jewish Coalition to Obama: You Are ‘Complicit in the Death and Suffering … in Israel and in Gaza’

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a blistering response Saturday night to former President Barack Obama’s attempt to claim a moral equivalence between Hamas terror and Israeli “occupation,” saying Obama was “complicit” in terror and war.

As Breitbart News reported, Obama told the Pod Save America podcast — which is run by his own former staffers — that America was “complicit” in the suffering in Israel and Gaza:

If there’s any chance of us being able to act constructively, to do something, it will require an admission of complexity. And maintaining, what on the surface may seem contradictory ideas — that what Hamas did was horrific, and there’s no justification for it; and what is also true is that the occupation [sic] and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable. [Applause] … And so if you want to solve the problem, you have to take in the whole truth, and you then have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree.

In response, the RJC said:

At a time when morality, international law, and the welfare of our chief ally in the Middle East all demand that we stand with Israel, full stop, Barack Obama says it’s complicated. It’s not. Hamas attacks civilians; Hamas takes hostages; Hamas uses Gazans as human shields; Hamas steals humanitarian supplies; Hamas builds terrorism tunnels instead of bomb shelters, or schools, or houses. Hamas is to blame for the current war. The US should be fully behind Israel as it seeks to end Hamas’s capability to harm Israelis and Gazans alike. But instead, when Israel faces a barbaric attack from Hamas, Obama blames Israel. It is Barack Obama who is complicit in the death and suffering over the last month in Israel and in Gaza. His policies and those of President Joe Biden put billions of dollars into Iranian coffers, money used to fund and train Hamas and other terrorist groups whose stated goals are the destruction of Israel and the annihilation of Jews. Obama’s attempt to dilute his own culpability in this situation doesn’t change the facts.

Last weekend, every Republican candidate for the presidency spoke at the RJC annual leadership summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

