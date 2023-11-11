IDF Kills Hamas Terrorist Who Held 1,000 Palestinians Hostage at Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA, or Shin Bet / Shabak) announced Saturday that Ahmed Siam, a Hamas terrorist who held 1000 Palestinians hostage at a local hospital, had been killed by the IDF in an airstrike in Gaza.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, and with the direction of IDF ground troops, IDF aircraft struck Ahmed Siam, a company commander of the Naser Radwan Company of the Hamas terrorist organization. Two days ago, the IDF spokesperson exposed that Siam held hostage approximately 1000 Gazan residents at the Rantisi Hospital and prevented them from evacuating southwards for their safety. Ahmed Siam was killed while hiding in the “al Buraq” school, where additional terrorists under this command were also hiding and were killed. Ahmed Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes.

Israel has asked local hospitals to evacuate because the IDF intends to target Hamas facilities within or underneath those hospitals. On Saturday, Israeli media reported that the military had surrounded Al-Shifa Hospital, a major institution underneath which Hamas has hidden terrorists, weapons, fuel, and supplies.

It is possible that some of the 239 hostages thought to be still in Gaza are being held beneath Al-Shifa Hospital as well.

Photo: file