PHOTOS: Palestinian Women, Children Joined Hamas in Looting in October 7 Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel — Photos and victim testimonies have emerged showing that Palestinian women and children joined the looting of at least one Israeli community during the October 7 terror attack by the Palestinian Hamas organization.

It was already known that some Palestinian civilians participated in the looting, and allegedly in some of the atrocities as well, but there has been little direct evidence yet presented to the world of women and children looting devastated Israeli communities.

The evidence was presented by survivors from the community of Kibbutz Nir Oz during a conference for journalists in Eilat, Israel. Nir Oz is 2km away from the Gaza border on a straight road; it lost one fourth of its residents to murder and kidnapping.

Nir Oz resident Eyal Barad, 40, shared still images from a camera mounted on his house in Nir Oz, which captured events throughout the twelve-hour ordeal as he and his family of five hid in their home’s “safe room.” He made screenshots of the camera footage on his smartphone as it was transmitted to him via a related app throughout the October 7 terror attack.

One image shows a Palestinian woman riding a bicycle during the attack — likely one of the many bicycles stored at Nir Oz, a community that banned cars from the grounds.

Several other images show children, apparently between the ages of ten and fourteen, also joining in the looting, also by taking bicycles that appear to have belonged to the kibbutz.

Schoolteacher Natalie Yohanan spoke about hiding in her family’s “safe room” while Palestinian civilians, including a woman, made food in her kitchen and stole everything they could — including “women’s items,” such as underwear and toiletries.

Irit Lahav, a survivor who said she had previously supported peace with the Palestinians, told reporters that she now considered there to be no difference between Hamas and the rest of the Palestinian population, since civilians had joined Hamas October 7.

She noted that credit cards belonging to members of the Nir Oz community who had been attacked had been used to purchase goods back in Gaza less than four hours after the attack began. Many residents also had their passports stolen in the attack.

