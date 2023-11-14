Israel Confirms Death of Captive Soldier Shown in Hamas Terror Video

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Tuesday the death of Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, who was captured by Hamas terrorists during their barbaric raid on October 7 and subsequently held in Gaza.

On Monday evening, Hamas published a propaganda video of Marciano, showing her speaking to the camera and identifying herself and reciting the names of her parents and her hometown.

Marciano said she had been held in Gaza for four days – indicating it was taped on Oct. 11.

The video then cut to showing the fallen soldier. She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity.

A caption said Marciano was killed “in an air strike by the Zionist enemy” last Thursday. No evidence was offered to support the claim of a fatal Israeli air strike.

The Times of Israel reports Marciano, of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps 414th unit, was serving on the Nahal Oz IDF base when it was overrun by terrorists during their murderous onslaught on southern Israel.

She lived in Modiin and was the oldest of three siblings.

The IDF said Tuesday it now recognizes Marciano as a “fallen soldier held captive by a terror group.”

“Our hearts go out to the Marciano family, whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terror organization,” it said in a statement.

The IDF further outlined “Hamas continues to use psychological terror and behaves inhumanely, through videos and photos of hostages, as it has done in the past.”

The military reiterated that it is “using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.”

Families of other hostages who are marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem over the next five days to draw attention to their loved ones’ plight observed a minute of silence in Marciano’s memory.