Netanyahu Rebukes Trudeau Over Criticism About Gaza Deaths

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s latest comments regarding civilian deaths in Gaza as Israel Defense Force (IDF) continues its military operation to eliminate the Palestinian terror organization, Hamas.

Trudeau, during a Tuesday press conference, said the IDF must cease “this killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza. The Canadian prime minister urged the Jewish state to “exercise maximum restraint” as it seeks to root out terrorists in the strip, adding that “the world is watching, on TV, on social media.”

"All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” he stated. “The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop.”

In a social media post, Netanyahu took umbrage with Trudeau’s framing of the IDF’s activities in Gaza.

“It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu wrote, tagging the Trudeau. on X.com.

“While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint,” the Israeli leader continued.

“It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism,” he concluded.

Israel invaded Gaza following Hamas’s unprecedented terror attack on October 7th, which killed roughly 1,200 people and resulted in over 200 people being taken hostage in the strip.

On Tuesday evening, IDF soldiers began conducting a “targeted” operation at Gaza City’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa.

The Telegraph reported:

The White House said on Tuesday that it had its own intelligence that Hamas was using Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital to run its military operations and hold hostages, and probably to store weapons, saying those actions constituted a war crime. “We have information that confirms that Hamas is using that particular hospital for a command and control mode” and probably to store weapons, national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One. “That is a war crime.”

The IDF issued a statement on its raid of the Al-Shifa Hospital, assuring that its forces “have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians.”

The statement added: “The operation was preceded by an effort to evacuate the hospital from the sick and homeless and even opened a special passageway from it. The hospital management was informed ahead of time about the (IDF) entrance to the complex… Incubators, medical equipment, and baby food are expected to be transferred to the hospital.”