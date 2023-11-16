House Democrat Leadership Silent on Violent Protests at DNC

House Democrat leadership remained silent for hours the morning after pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC), leading to six officers being injured.

While the violent protests unfolded outside the DNC on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-CA), and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) were all inside the DNC, one source told CNN. They were there “for a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) candidate week leadership reception,” NBC News reported.

None of them have commented on six capitol police being injured or thanked the officers as of late Thursday morning. When Jewish Insider reached out to the top Democrats for comment, none of them immediately responded.

Tonight 6 officers were treated for injuries – ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. One person has been arrested for assault on an officer. We appreciate our officers who kept these illegal & violent protesters back & protected everyone in the area. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Jack Pandol released a statement ripping Democrat leaders for their silence.

“Sometimes saying nothing says everything. Multiple officers injured in the line of duty and Democrats can’t even offer a simple thank you – let alone condemn the antisemitic riot,” he said.

“The glaring truth is, these pro-Hamas rioters represent Democrats’ base of support and they are terrified to offend them,” he added.

Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, Pete Aguilar, and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene were in the building last night. Six cops injured. They have said nothing. Saying nothing says everything. https://t.co/gJi6G8d6TZ — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) November 16, 2023

Pandol also retweeted a statement from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) Thursday morning condemning the violent protests:

Last night, pro-Hamas protesters outside the U.S. Capitol violently attacked the Democratic National Committee headquarters. I condemn this criminal activity, which injured six brave Capitol Police officers, in the strongest terms. As Americans, we must unite with one voice in steadfast support of our ally Israel.

“I want to thank the officers with the U.S. Capitol Police who worked quickly to evacuate members, staff and civilians and arrest those engaged in violence. Congress will not be intimidated by this vile display of anti-Semitism,” Johnson added.

Last night, pro-Hamas protesters outside the U.S. Capitol violently attacked the Democratic National Committee headquarters. I condemn this criminal activity, which injured six brave Capitol Police officers, in the strongest terms. As Americans, we must unite with one voice in… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 16, 2023

During what the Capitol Police have described as an “illegal” protest, NBC reports that dozens of “demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers.”

*BREAKING: Pro-Hamas Protesters Break into the DNC HQ in DC* A little different than the pro-Israel march from earlier this week…pic.twitter.com/xoQD6oxd5S — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 16, 2023

Our officers are continuing to keep the illegal protesters back from the area. Again, please stay away from the area near Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

Officers pushed protesters back a block away by using paper spray, and those inside the building were evacuated.

“We are outside of DNC demanding they have a ceasefire for the ppl of Gaza & this is how they treat us?” Outside DNC 1.5 hours ago shortly after police attacked protesters#FreePalestine #AlShifaHospital pic.twitter.com/jwo1JdgkV2 — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) November 16, 2023

The violent protest comes days after Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stood with Johnson and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) in solidarity with Israel at the “March for Israel” on the national mall on Tuesday, which was the largest pro-Israel rally in American history.

It also comes less than two weeks after anti-Israeli protesters defaced statues and monuments to the American Revolution with slogans like “Tranny Fags 4 Palestine” and “Kos Om Israel,” Arabic for “Your mother’s cunt, Israel.”

