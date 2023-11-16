House Democrat leadership issued a statement saying the violent pro-Palestinian riot outside of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that left six capitol police officers injured and led to the shuttering of House offices for safety “exceeded a peaceful demonstration.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (R-NY), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), Democrat Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), and Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene (D-WA) issued a joint statement on the riot, which was shared to X by Axios Congressional Reporter Anthony Solender.

New: Dem Leaders Jeffries, Clark, Aguilar and DelBene say DNC protesters "escalated their activity in a manner that exceeded a peaceful demonstration." "We strongly support the … right to freedom of expression and encourage anyone exercising that right to do so peacefully." pic.twitter.com/usSTiHkX1y — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 16, 2023

The statement came following mounting criticism after hours of silence, and the Democrats chose their words carefully as tensions flare on the left between pro-Israeli Democrats and pro-Palestinian Democrats calling for a ceasefire:

Last night, Members of the House Democratic Caucus, hardworking staffers and dozens of guests from throughout the country were participating in an event inside the Democratic National Committee building when some protesters escalated their activity in a manner that exceeded a peaceful demonstration.

They also thanked Capitol Police after criticism from National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Jack Pandol regarding their silence on this front.

“We are thankful for the service and professionalism of the U.S. Capitol Police officers who worked to ensure that Members, staff and visitors were able to safely exit,” they wrote.

They added they “strongly support the First Amendment right to freedom of expression and encourage anyone exercising that right to do so peacefully.”

During what the Capitol Police have described as an “illegal” protest, NBC reports that dozens of “demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers.” CNN and NBC News reported that Jeffries, Clark, Aguilar, and DelBene were all inside the DNC.

Journalist David Weigel noted that demonstrators blocked entrances but did not attempt to storm the building.

*BREAKING: Pro-Hamas Protesters Break into the DNC HQ in DC* A little different than the pro-Israel march from earlier this week…pic.twitter.com/xoQD6oxd5S — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 16, 2023

Officers pushed protesters back a block away by using pepper spray, and those inside the building were evacuated. The U.S. Capitol Police announced that six of its officers were injured, “ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched.”

Pandol ripped Jeffries, Clark, Aguilar, and DelBene earlier Thursday for their initial silence.

“Sometimes saying nothing says everything. Multiple officers injured in the line of duty and Democrats can’t even offer a simple thank you – let alone condemn the antisemitic riot,” he said.

WATCH: Where Was Law Enforcement’s Vigor in 2020?? Police Clash with Protesters Outside DNC

