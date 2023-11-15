Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Police Outside DNC, Arrests Made

Several arrests have been made outside the DNC offices in Washington, DC, where pro-Palestinian protesters violently clashed with police on Wednesday.

“U.S. Capitol Police said they were making arrests at a pro-Palestinian protest on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.,” noted NBC Washington.

“The protesters had gathered outside of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) just south of the Capitol before authorities said several dozen demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers,” it added.

Police then used pepper spray and pushed back on protesters to move them a block away from the building. Members of the DNC were evacuated. People have also been asked to avoid the area.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” police said in a post on X.

It remains unclear as to what sparked the violence and if they were protesting a particular event at the DNC.

“Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely,” said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA)

“Apparently, these pro-#Hamas demonstrators want #Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election,” he added.

Video of the moment has gone viral all over social media.

Journalist Dave Weigel later said that protesters only blocked the building entrance but did not try to storm the building.

