Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Police Outside DNC, Arrests Made

Several arrests have been made outside the DNC offices in Washington, DC, where pro-Palestinian protesters violently clashed with police on Wednesday.

“U.S. Capitol Police said they were making arrests at a pro-Palestinian protest on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.,” noted NBC Washington.

“The protesters had gathered outside of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) just south of the Capitol before authorities said several dozen demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers,” it added.

Police then used pepper spray and pushed back on protesters to move them a block away from the building. Members of the DNC were evacuated. People have also been asked to avoid the area.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” police said in a post on X.

It remains unclear as to what sparked the violence and if they were protesting a particular event at the DNC.

“Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely,” said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA)

“Apparently, these pro-#Hamas demonstrators want #Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election,” he added.

Video of the moment has gone viral all over social media.

*BREAKING: Pro-Hamas Protesters Break into the DNC HQ in DC* A little different than the pro-Israel march from earlier this week…pic.twitter.com/xoQD6oxd5S — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 16, 2023

Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building. Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely. (1/2) https://t.co/tYVCK3o0YA — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) November 16, 2023

Journalist Dave Weigel later said that protesters only blocked the building entrance but did not try to storm the building.

This thread (by a Democrat who disagrees with the protesters) reflects what I saw. Protesters blocked the entrances to DNC until police removed them. Seeing some inaccurate tweets about protesters "storming" building or trying to break in.https://t.co/0lRu8imdoQ — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2023

I am grateful for the USCP’s professionalism and that all were safely evacuated. I’m also keenly aware that it could have been much worse. Americans have a right to assemble and protest. But PLEASE do so at a safe distance and respect local police orders. /fin — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 16, 2023

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.