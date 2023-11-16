Suspect Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Jewish Man at Israel-Palestinian Protest

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who was allegedly struck in the head and felled by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protester at an anti-Israel rally.

Loay Alnaji, 50, was taken into custody Thursday morning. The pro-Palestinian California college professor will be booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Kessler, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bail for Alnaji has been set at $1,000,000.

Fox News reports information remains scarce about the exact nature of the charge and proceedings.

The district attorney will decide whether there is enough evidence to bring a formal charge.

In a news conference days after Kessler’s death, Fryhoff said authorities briefly detained a 50-year-old man from Moorpark and searched his home, but he was then released.

“We’re not providing any additional information at this moment in time, however there will be additional information released later today,” Sgt. Rob Yoos confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.

Investigators with the department allege that Alnaji caused Kessler, a 69-year-old pro-Israel protester, to knock his head when forced onto the concrete which resulted in brain hemorrhaging that would kill him hours later in the hospital.

It is not known what new evidence led to Alnaji’s arrest.