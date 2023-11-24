Kibbutz Nir Oz Welcomes Release of Filipino Caretaker of Murdered Israeli

Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small Israeli farming community that was brutally attacked by Hamas on October 7, issued a statement Friday welcoming the release of one of the Filipino nationals who worked on the kibbutz as a caretaker and was taken hostage by Hamas.

In a statement provided to Breitbart News, the kibbutz said:

Kibbutz Nir Oz welcomes the return of Gelienor (Jimmy) Pacheco, 33 years old from the Philippines, who was brutally abducted from Nir Oz on October 7th. Jimmy was the devoted care giver of the late Amitai Ben Zvi from Nir Oz, who was slaughtered in his home during the horrific attack. The Ben Zvi family gave the following statement: “We are excited about Jimmy’s release and we’ll do our best to make sure he is reunited with his family as soon as possible.

We are also excited to see hostages being released, and are anxiously awaiting the return of all of them”. Five additional foreign nationals were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. We currently do not have information on the additional foreign nationals who were released.

Eleven Thai farmworkers were murdered at the kibbutz by Hamas. One Tanzanian agricultural student was taken hostage and died in captivity.

Breitbart News traveled to Nir Oz on Tuesday and witnessed the aftermath of the devastation firsthand.

