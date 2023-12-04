White House: Philadelphia Palestinian Protest ‘Antisemitic’; Targeted Jewish-owned Falafel Stand

The White House has condemned an antisemitic pro-Palestinian protest that took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night, which targeted a falafel stand that is owned by a Jew who was born in Israel.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday night, an antisemitic mob marched through the streets, and surrounded the restaurant, “Goldie’s,” later vandalizing it:

An antisemitic mob of pro-Palestinian protesters descended on an Israeli-owned falafel restaurant in Philadelphia while reportedly shouting a litany of hateful chants on Sunday night. “An antisemitic mob has descended on Michael Solomonov’s falafel restaurant in Philadelphia. They demand a boycott of Jewish goods. Michael Solomonov is a James Beard Award-winning chef. He makes some of the best hummus outside Israel, as well as outstanding lamb and other dishes,” announced commentator David Frum as he shared video of the chant. … “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” the protesters could be heard shouting.

Video of the incident was shared on social media, and earned widespread condemnation.

Protestors in Philadelphia stand outside of a Jewish & Israeli owned falafel restaurant “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” pic.twitter.com/yF7hQwev66 — Jordan (@thatJVG) December 3, 2023

On Monday morning, the White House responded (via Times of Israel):

“It is antisemitic and completely unjustifiable to target restaurants that serve Israeli food over disagreements with Israeli policy, as Governor Shapiro has underlined,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates says in a statement, referring to a similar condemnation from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. “This behavior reveals the kind of cruel and senseless double standard that is a calling card of antisemitism,” Bates says.

The Philadelphia Inquirer had given the protest a positive spin, despite reporting that Gov. Josh Shapiro had condemned the act of targeting the restaurant as antisemitic. It noted that “the night ended largely without incident, save for some incidents of graffiti in University City calling for a ‘free Gaza.’ Police, who helped quell the tempers of frustrated drivers stuck in traffic, said no arrests were made as a result of the march.”

Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history. https://t.co/WS2guahnsQ — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 4, 2023

The demonstration blocked traffic and did not appear to have any kind of permit.

