WATCH: 5-Year-Old Freed Israeli Hostage Returns to Kindergarten

An Israeli family has shared the experience of watching a five-year-old captured and held prisoner by Hamas terrorists during their Oct. 7 raid return to school.

Five-year-old Emilia Alony — freed from Gaza on November 24 along with her mother after being held captive by terrorists for seven weeks — is seen returning to her kindergarten for the first time in a clip released on social media.

Her grandfather an an unidentified woman filming the scene make up the party as the girl is embraced enthusiastically by the kindergarten teacher who says she wants to start singing in celebration.

The girl is then welcomed and hugged by fellow children, as a report by the Times of Israel sets out.

“I missed you,” say some.

“I haven’t seen you for a very long time,” says a girl, while a delighted boy offered “I saw you on television.”

הכניסה של אמיליה לגן היום ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TDX3uSUaSm — Hila 🌺🌸 (@hilush80) December 5, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Hamas terrorists seized dozens of Israeli civilian hostages during their brutal attack.

The initial images and videos of women — and the corpses of women — being abused by Palestinian gunmen caused shock and anguish throughout Israel.

The sight of women — and children — being abducted, killed, and abused will never be forgotten by Israelis or the world at large.