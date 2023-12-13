Pro-Hamas Group CAIR Already Citing Biden Claim of ‘Indiscriminate Bombing’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), whose executive director celebrated the October 7 Hamas terror attack, is already citing President Joe Biden’s erroneous claim to donors on Tuesday that Israel engages in “indiscriminate bombing.”

As noted by Breitbart News, Biden made the claim, without providing evidence, to a private meeting of donors. The claim damaged morale in Israel, as it lent weight to unsubstantiated accusations against Israel by its opponents and enemies.

As Breitbart News recently reported, via MEMRI, CAIR executive director Nihad Awad gave an address to another Muslim organization in which he lauded the murder, rape, pillage, and kidnapping of October 7, to the applause of the audience.

In addition, as Breitbart news has noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

On Wednesday, CAIR issued a press statement repeating claims from Al Jazeera — which often airs pro-terrorist propaganda — that Israeli soldiers “executed” civilians at a school. CAIR said: “Our nation must stop enabling what even President Biden privately admits is the ‘indiscriminate’ targeting of innocent Palestinians” [original link to story about Biden’s statement].

