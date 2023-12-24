Iran Threatens to Close Mediterranean Sea Alleging U.S. Gaza ‘Crimes’

The Mediterranean Sea could be “closed” indefinitely by Iran if the U.S. and Israel continued “crimes” in Gaza, an Iranian state report Saturday warned.

According to Reuters, no exact disclosure was made of exactly how Tehran would seal off the expansive waterway.

In the past Iran has sent armed ski boats out on patrol into contested waters, however the results have been mixed with the U.S. Navy in particular simply ignoring its Iranian counterparts and their threats of impending doom.

WATCH: Armed Iranian Ski Boat Closes on U.S. Navy Warship

Iran backs Hamas terrorists in their fight against Israel and it accuses the U.S. of backing what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are working to rescue the hostages taken when Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7.

“They shall soon await the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, (the Strait of) Gibraltar and other waterways,” the Tasnim outlet quoted Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, coordinating commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as saying.

The practise known as “swarming” depends upon multiple Iran speedboats attacking a single target in the hope of overwhelming the defenses and is commonly used as a threat against commercial shipping.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has over the past month attacked merchant vessels sailing through the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s assault on Gaza.

The aggressive assault on international trade is leading some shipping companies to switch routes, as Breitbart News reported.

Hapag-Lloyd Container Ship Set Ablaze in Red Sea After Yemen Missile Strike https://t.co/wbtk8VWq5b — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 15, 2023

The Mediterranean Sea is an expanse of water connected to the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by the Mediterranean Basin and almost completely enclosed by land.

Boundaries are formed on the north by Southern Europe and Anatolia, on the south by North Africa, and on the east by the Levant in West Asia.