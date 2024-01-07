Israeli Border Police Officer Shay Germay, 19, Killed by Palestinian Roadside Bomb

Shay Germay, 19, an officer in Israel’s Border Police, was killed overnight Saturday into Sunday by a roadside bomb planted by terrorists near the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israel Police mourn Sergeant Shai Germai, a Border Police officer who was killed by a terrorist road-side explosive during anti-terrorism operations in Jenin. The funeral for Shai, 19, from Karmiel, will be held today at 3:00 PM in the military section of the Karmiel cemetery pic.twitter.com/sS31Ca1GHt — Israel Police (@israelpolice) January 7, 2024

The Times of Israel reported:

A Border Police officer was killed and three others wounded by a roadside bomb, and seven Palestinians were killed in an airstrike during a raid overnight Saturday in the northern West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp. Sgt. Shay Germay, 19, was in a vehicle hit by a roadside bomb during the raid, along with three of her comrades. One was seriously wounded, while the other officers two were lightly hurt, according to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and police said forces entered Jenin for a counterterrorism operation, when an explosive device planted on the side of a road hit the Border Police vehicle.

Border Police are often the first on the scene during terror attacks, and provide support to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in military operations.

Jenin has been a hotbed of terrorism for years, undisturbed by the Palestinian Authority — which is one of the reasons that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to agree to allow the Palestinian Authority to be part of the future government of post-Hamas Gaza, despite pressure from the Biden administration.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.