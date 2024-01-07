Palestinian Terrorists Shoot, Kill Israeli Arab; Mistook Him for a Jew

Palestinian terrorists shot and killed Ammar Mansour, a 33-year-old Israeli Arab citizen, on Sunday because they mistook him for a Jewish Israeli, according to media reports.

The Times of Israel reported:

The East Jerusalem man killed in this morning’s shooting terror attack in the West Bank is named by Hebrew media as Ammar Mansour of the Beit Hanina neighborhood. Mansour, 33, an Israeli citizen, was killed in his car on Route 465, with the IDF saying the motive was terror-related. The suspected Palestinian gunmen fled the scene and Israeli forces are searching for them.

Israeli writer Hen Mazzig noted that Mansour, a father of two, was likely mistaken for an Israeli Jew.

Father of two Ammar Mansour, 33, was killed in his car in the West Bank when assailants opened fire on him and his mother as they were driving near Ramallah. It is suspected that his murderers attacked when they saw him in his Israeli-licensed car and incorrectly believed him to… pic.twitter.com/gGI8XqWGWy — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 7, 2024

Jews have been frequently targeted by Palestinian terrorists in the Judea and Samaria regions. Israeli Arabs have the same yellow license plates as Israeli Jews; Palestinian license places are white with green writing.

The Biden administration has raised concerns about “settler violence,” but Palestinian terror attacks against Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria are far more common, David Weinberg noted at the Jewish News Syndicate.

