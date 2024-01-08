IDF: Leading Hamas Terrorist Hassan Hakashah, Based in Syria, Killed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that it had killed leading Hamas terrorist Hassan Hakashah, who was based in Syria and had allegedly directed rocket fire from Syria toward Israel.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Today (Monday), the IDF eliminated Hassan Hakashah in Beit Jinn in Syria. He was a central figure responsible for rockets fired by Hamas from Syrian territory toward Israel in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the war, Hakashah directed Hamas terrorist cells which fired rockets from Syria toward Israeli territory. We will not allow terrorism from Syrian territory and hold Syria responsible for all activity emanating from its territory. The IDF will continue to act against any threat posed to the State of Israel.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Monday evening:

Today, we eliminated Hassan Akasha in Beit Jann, Syria. He was a key figure responsible for Hamas’ rocket launches from Syrian territory toward Israel’s Home Front in recent weeks. We will continue to operate against Hamas leaders, and today we also targeted a series of Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon, including military sites belonging to the organization. We responded with fire to areas from which launches were identified toward Israeli territory. As we have stated since the beginning of the war, we will not tolerate a threat near the northern border. We said it, and we mean it. … In the central Gaza Strip, IDF forces are concentrating their efforts on fighting in the area of the central camps in Al-Bureij. There, they located Hamas’ main underground weapons manufacturing facility, situated 30 meters below ground. This factory produced long-range rockets, mortar bombs, and parts for UAVs. It was built along the Tancher axis, also known as Salah ad-Din Road, and is used by humanitarian aid trucks traveling from Rafah to the north. Hamas built its terror manufacturing facilities along the humanitarian corridor, underground, and above ground, within civilian factory spaces. Embedded within civilian areas, we found, dismantled, and are now destroying these facilities.

Israel has been targeted by rockets from Hamas in Gaza; Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon; Hamas in Syria; and the Houthis in Yemen. All of these groups are funded and armed by the Iranian regime, which sits in Tehran, nearly 1,000 miles away.

