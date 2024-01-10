IDF: Al Jazeera Freelancer, Colleague Killed in Airstrike Were Also Terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that two Palestinian journalists, including one who freelanced for Al-Jazeera, who were killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Sunday were also members of terror organizations.

Al Jazeera reported Sunday:

Hamza Dahdouh, the eldest son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, has been killed by an Israeli missile strike in the western part of Khan Younis, Gaza. Journalist Mustafa Thuraya was also killed in the attack, when the vehicle they were travelling in near al-Mawasi, a supposedly safe area towards the southwest, was struck by the missile. A third passenger, Hazem Rajab, was seriously injured.

As Breitbart News reported, Al Jazeera condemned the airstrike, as did Reporters Without Borders. But the IDF said at the time that the two journalists had been riding in a car with a terrorist drone operator:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday that an Al Jazeera journalist and another reporter who were killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Sunday were riding in a vehicle with a Hamas terrorist who was a drone operator. Al Jazeera’s role in covering the war has been under scrutiny, as it airs anti-Israel propaganda — and cuts off Palestinians who complain (much to the surprise of Al Jazeera reporters) about Hamas.

Now, the IDF has gone further, according to the Jerusalem Post:

IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari on Wednesday night presented evidence to prove that two Gazan journalists killed by the IDF on Sunday were terrorists. Regarding Hamza Al-Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera’s chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, Hagari said that Israeli forces had found Islamic Jihad internal documents in their various command centers in Gaza proving he was part of their terror ranks. … Hagari said that similar documents were found by Israeli forces in Hamas command centers linking the other journalist, Mustafa Thuraya, to Hamas.

Thuraya was a deputy chief of a terror cell, according to Hagari, via the Post.

Several Palestinian photojournalists used by mainstream media organizations in the West have been found to have sympathies for, and even links to, terror organizations.

