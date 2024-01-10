On Eve of ‘Genocide’ Trial, Netanyahu Issues Statement on Israeli War Aims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Wednesday evening reiterating Israel’s limited war aims, ahead of a hearing Thursday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague on whether Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza.

The statement was released by video and delivered in English.

Netanyahu said:

I want to make a few points absolutely clear: Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law. The IDF is doing its utmost to minimize civilian casualties, while Hamas is doing its utmost to maximize them by using Palestinian civilians as human shields. The IDF urges Palestinian civilians to leave war zones by disseminating leaflets, making phone calls, providing safe passage corridors, while Hamas prevents Palestinians from leaving at gunpoint and often, with gunfire. Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages. Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike.”

As Breitbart News noted on Wednesday, the ICJ is hearing an “indictment” filed by South Africa that reverses the roles of victim and aggressor, after the genocidal Hamas terror organization attacked Israel on October 7 and murdered 1,200 Israelis.

