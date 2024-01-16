Palestinians for … Cancer: Anti-Israel Mob Targets Sloan Kettering

A pro-Palestinian crowd targeted the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Monday, accusing it of supporting “genocide” because it partners with an Israeli cancer hospital and a university in the city of Haifa, Israel.

The Times of Israel reported:

Pro-Palestinian protesters shout “shame” at a New York City cancer hospital that cooperates with medical centers in Israel. “Another complicit institution: the Sloan Kettering Center,” an activist yells to the marching crowd of pro-Palestinians as they walk past the hospital. “Make sure they hear you; they’re in the windows. On this day, shame on you. You support genocide, too,” the activist continues, as at least one child can be seen peering through the window.

Not a good look as pro-Palestinian protestors target a cancer hospital on New York’s Upper East Side. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also houses a paediatric day hospital… “Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows”. pic.twitter.com/qKC7ma1v52 — Danny Morris (@DannyMMorris) January 15, 2024

The Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa (RHCC), and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa announced a partnership in 2019 to “advance cancer diagnosis and therapy”:

There was strong interest on all sides in the potential development of collaborations between investigators from the three institutions. The meeting yielded several potential domains of multidisciplinary research combining perspectives of computer science, big data analysis, and computational biology on the topics of cancer imaging, inflammation-driven cancers and cancer in unique populations. This trio-collaborative research combines the superb capabilities of MSK in genomics and computational biology, with the unique long-term medical records and biobank of RHCC and well-developed computerized science, big data and artificial analysis of the Technion. The formed trio-bonding collaboration between the three institutions: MSK, RHCC and TICC represents a unique large-scale opportunity, and will certainly give rise to expert synergistic partnerships that will advance cancer diagnosis and therapy.

Some pro-Palestinian activists tried to defend targeting the cancer center:

Haifa is one of the most diverse cities in Israel, with Jews and Arabs living alongside one another in a model of coexistence.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.