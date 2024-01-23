Poll: 80% of American Voters Support Israel; 20% Support Hamas

A new Harvard-Harris poll suggests that 80% of American voters support Israel in the current war in Gaza, while 20% support the Hamas terrorist organization.

The poll was conducted January 17-19 among 2,346 registered voters. A margin of error was not available.

Other results in the poll suggest support for Israel across every age group, with majorities agreeing that the Hamas attack on Israel on October was “terrorism”; that the attack was “genocidal” and cannot be justified; that Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties; that Hamas should be removed from power in Gaza; and that Hamas is being supported by the Iranian regime.

In addition, 65% of voters believe that President Joe Biden’s Iran policy has been unsuccessful — with majorities across all age groups sharing that view. Majorities of all age groups also support U.S. strikes against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

However, younger voters tend to believe that Hamas can be negotiated with to create peace; tend to favor an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, even without the return of Israeli hostages; believe the Palestinian Authority should be restored to Gaza, rather than a new administration run by other Arab nations; and say that Biden’s policy against the Houthis has been “forceful enough.”

Also, a majority of 18-24-year-olds believe that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza, which contradicts the majority view of the same group that Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. (It may be that this group is poorly informed.)

Another poll, conducted by the Sienna College Research Institute from January 14-17 among 807 registered voters in New York State and with a margin of error of 4.5%, found voters evenly split on giving more aid to Israel, with 43% for and 45% against.

