Trump Casts Doubt on Palestinian State, Given ‘Hatred’ Against Jews

Former President Donald Trump cast doubt on the possibility of a Palestinian state this week, given the hatred that Palestinians have displayed against Israel and Jews, and with which they have indoctrinated their children.

Trump’s remarks came in an interview with Time magazine that was noted more for his criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he said bore political responsibility for failing to prevent the October 7 Hamas attack.

But Trump added that he now saw a Palestinian state as almost impossible, as Israel’s Arutz Sheva noted:

“There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough. I think it’s going to be much tougher to get. I also think you have fewer people that liked the idea. You had a lot of people that liked the idea four years ago. Today, you have far fewer people that like that idea,” Trump said in an interview with TIME Magazine. The former President explained: “Children grow up and they’re taught to hate Jewish people at a level that nobody thought was possible. And I had a friend, a very good friend, Sheldon Adelson, who felt that it was impossible to make a deal because the level of hatred was so great. And I think it was much more so on one side than the other, but the level of hatred of Jewish people was so great and taught from the time they were in kindergarten and before.” He adds that he disagreed with what Adelson told him, “but so far, he hasn’t been wrong.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), a right-leaning pro-Israel group in the U.S., drew attention to Trump’s remarks on Thursday. ZOA has long opposed a “two-state solution,” which is the conventional policy in Washington.

