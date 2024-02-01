Report: Hamas Hijacks 50-60% of Humanitarian Aid Trucks Entering Gaza

Israeli officials have estimated that Hamas hijacks 50% to 60% of the humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza, according to the Times of Israel.

Reports, including videos, have been circulating for months on social media, documenting armed men seizing trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, which is intended for Palestinian civilians, as soon as they enter the Gaza Strip.

תיעוד: תושבי עזה בוזזים משאיות סיוע של איחוד האמירויות שהגיעו לרצועה דרך מעבר רפיח@gal_sade @kaisos1987 (צילום: AP) pic.twitter.com/Fhr8TZoVat — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 17, 2023

Hamas uses food and water to supply its terrorist fighters, and uses fuel to power its rockets and vehicles, as well as to run the ventilation systems necessary to keep oxygen flowing in its vast network of underground tunnels, where its leaders are hiding.

The Times of Israel reported:

The report said [war cabinet member Benny] Gantz and [war cabinet observer Gadi] Eisenkot raised the matter during unspecified deliberations in recent days, and were given an assessment that Hamas is hijacking over half the aid trucks entering Gaza, with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar putting the figure as high as 60 percent. Bar was said to have discussed ways to stop Hamas from taking over the trucks during meetings in Cairo earlier this week. The network noted the chief obstacle to such a move was the likely opposition of US President Joe Biden, which has repeatedly pressed Israel to let more aid into Gaza amid the ongoing fighting triggered by the Hamas-led terror onslaught on October 7.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress in November that there would be “some spillage” of aid intended for Palestinian civilians that would end up in the hands of Hamas instead.

Families of some of the Israeli hostages have begun protesting at Israeli border crossing points, trying to block the aid trucks until the hostages are freed:

Yesterday Mothers of IDF Soldiers protested against humanitarian aid outside the US embassy. Today, at the protest to block trucks in the Ashdod Port from being delivered to Gaza, Shifra Shahar, from Warm Home for Every Soldier says, “We had elections last year. I don’t remember… https://t.co/0nrxEz9t90 — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) February 1, 2024

Hamas recently broke a deal to verify that medicine transferred via Qatar reached the hostages, as promised.

