A Gaza resident has been caught on video despairing at the actions of the Hamas terrorist group and the misery it is inflicting on residents across the war torn territory.

His anger was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the piece he pleads with Israeli soldiers to stay and deal with the terror group’s leadership:

Don’t leave! Kill Hamas! Sinwar is eating meat underground, and we’re eating bullets to the head!” What has Hamas done for the Gazans? Stolen from them, beaten them, murdered them, used them as human shields, left them to starve, exposed and alone in a war no one asked for. Hamas leaders are of galavanting around the world in their private jets and luxury cars or hide underground, surrounding themselves with Israeli hostages for protection while their people suffer and struggle to survive because of their actions. Free Palestine from Hamas.

Hamas leaders are known to live across a variety of places in the Middle East but mostly are far away from the battlefield and sheltering in comfortable exile in Arab states like Qatar.

Many of them are billionaires, as they condemn Palestinians in Gaza to death by attacking Israel and starting wars.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh travels by private plane to various supportive destinations around the world, including Tehran and Moscow.

In October, as Breitbart News reported, Israel created a special unit to track down and kill every Hamas member involved in the planning and execution of the October 7 terror attack in Israel, in which 1,200 people were murdered.