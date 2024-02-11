Israel Launches Super Bowl Ad Campaign to Free Hostages

Israel is launching an ad campaign during the Super Bowl that will aim to raise awareness among Americans about the plight of the roughly 136 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, according to a statement by Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said:

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate, via the Government Advertising Agency, has – over the weekend, ahead of the Super Bowl – launched a combined campaign in US, including smart television ads, billboards in major cities and radio broadcasts, to raise awareness for releasing the hostages. Ads will be placed on the smart televisions of Paramount, the streaming company that is broadcasting the Super Bowl, a Diaspora Affairs Ministry-National Public Diplomacy Directorate video clip calling for the release of the hostages being held by Hamas. A targeted National Public Diplomacy Directorate video clip will also appear on news and content sites, as well as on billboards in Washington DC and New York, with an identical message, alongside digital sports and news radio broadcasts. It is estimated that the overall contents of the campaign will, in the end, receive millions of exposures around the US, having already received approximately 10 million exposures in its initial days.

Israel is currently pursuing diplomatic efforts to free the hostages, while at the same time preparing to attack the final stronghold of Hamas in the town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

As the Biden administration has begun ratcheting up the pressure on Israel by criticizing its military operations, joining international pressure, the Israeli government is seeking the space and time it needs to defeat Hamas militarily, to endure it can never threaten Israel again, and — if possible — to free the remaining Israeli hostages.

