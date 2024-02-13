Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s domestic support is on the rise as Israel’s war against Hamas advances, according to poll numbers released on Tuesday.

Israel’s Channel 14 published the results of a survey conducted by Direct Polls on Tuesday evening, showing that if elections were held now, Netanyahu’s Likud Party would receive 28 mandates, its best numbers since the October 7 massacre — the most brutal attack on Jews since the Nazi Holocaust.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Horror of the Hamas Terror Attack on Civilians at Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel

In a matchup for prime minister between Netanyahu and his longtime rival Benny Gantz, Netanyahu is the preferred candidate, securing 47 percent of the total sample’s support compared to Gantz’s 34 percent. In Channel 14’s latest poll, Gantz’s National Unity Party received 26 mandates.

Channel 14 and Direct Polls last published a survey on January 25. That poll showed the Likud Party at 27 seats, with 26 seats for Gantz’s party.

The results come as the Israeli premier vowed Israel would achieve complete victory over the Hamas terrorist organization within months, not years.

Total victory 🇱 pic.twitter.com/Q3Dz6ltH4f — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 7, 2024

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage from a daring overnight raid that succeeded in rescuing two Israeli hostages in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

WATCH: IDF Releases Footage from Moment Hostages Rescued in Rafah, Gaza

Israel Defense Forces

The rescue operation, which Netanyahu described as “one of the most successful” in Israel’s history, electrified Israel, providing a boost of morale after four months of fighting Hamas.