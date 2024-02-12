WATCH: IDF Releases Helmet Cam Footage of Hostage Rescue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage Monday from a daring overnight raid to rescue two Israeli hostages in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition to aerial footage, the IDF also released footage of various stages in the attack, as well as footage from a helmet-mounted camera showing the moments in which the hostages, Fernando Simon Marman, 61, and Louis Har, 70, boarded a helicopter at a makeshift landing pad in Gaza and were airlifted to a hospital inside Israel.

The rescue has electrified Israel, providing a boost of morale after four months of fighting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which launched the war with a brutal terror attack inside Israel on October 7 that killed roughly 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The operation took roughly an hour. It required Israeli special forces to enter a crowded portion of Gaza, where the IDF is not yet operating, without being detected; to eliminate the terrorists guarding the prisoners; to fight past the terrorist forces that fought the IDF once Hamas became aware of the rescue; to fly the hostages safely out of Gaza; and to pull the special forces out again.

Both freed hostages are Argentinian-Israeli; their rescue came just days after Argentinian president Javier Milei visited Israel, praying at several holy sites, visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, and touring some of the sites of the October 7 attack.

