Hezbollah Fires Anti-tank Missile at Israel, Hits Thai Workers; 1 Dead, 7 Wounded

An anti-tank guided missile fired by Hezbollah terrorists struck an orchard near the Israeli border community of Margaliot, medics and the military said Monday, with Thailand workers suffering casualties.

The Times of Israel reports the terror group has been indiscriminately launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The outlet cited the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service as revealing a man in his 30s was killed and two were listed in serious condition. Another four men were moderately hurt, and one more victim was listed in good condition, MDA said.

Israeli security forces in Kiryat Shoma, northern Israel, evacuate a wounded Thai man after he was hit by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon, in a nearby village on Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

It confirmed the victims were all foreign laborers, reportedly from Thailand, who were evacuated by helicopter to several hospitals.

In response to the anti-tank missile attack, the Times reports the IDF said it shelled the launch site with artillery.

The IDF also said it had earlier struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the terror group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

