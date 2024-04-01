Report: Israel Kills Iranian Commander in Damascus Airstrike

Israel reportedly killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Mohammad Reza Zahedi in an airstrike in Damascus, Syria, on Monday, a sign that Israel is taking on growing threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies.

The airstrike recalled that of the U.S. against IRGC leader Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in January 2020 — a successful operation that deterred Iran from further attacks on U.S. facilities and personnel. (Then-candidate Joe Biden criticized the attack, as did all of the other major Democratic Party candidates for president.)

President Donald Trump declared the IRGC a terrorist organization — a designation that Biden has not yet revoked.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

An apparent airstrike in Damascus on Monday killed Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iranian state television has confirmed. Iranian press reported that Zahedi was meeting with leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad at the time of the strike, but these reports could not be independently verified. Zahedi commanded the Quds Force’s Unit 18000, responsible, among other things, for smuggling ammunition and precision weapons into Lebanon. He had also commanded the IRGC’s Air Force and Imam Hussein Division in the past.

Iran arms and funds Hezbollah in Lebanon; Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in Gaza and Lebanon; and the Houthi militias in Yemen. It also controls militias in Iraq and elsewhere that have attacked American troops.

Hezbollah has been firing on northern Israeli cities since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Israel has responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets and on Hamas commanders in Lebanon. Israel has also been targeting Iranian proxies for years in Syria as they attempt to move weapons and personnel into Lebanon that can threaten Israel.

