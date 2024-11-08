Distressed Sally Field Seen Trashing Kamala Harris Yard Signs After Election

Oscar-winning actress Sally Field’s birthday on Wednesday was not as happy as she’d hoped as she was seen trashing her Kamala Harris yard signs in the wake of Donald Trump’s landslide victory.

The 78-year-old star was photographed Wednesday by paparazzi yanking her Harris and pro-abortion signs out of her lawn and tossing them in her dumpster for the garbage man to take away, Fox News reported.

Field had been a strong supporter of the Harris-Walz ticket and as Americans went to the polls on Tuesday, she had jumped to her Instagram account to urge all Americans to vote for Harris, writing, “Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent – vote for Democracy, for human rights, for women’s rights, for sanity, for hope, for @kamalaharris & @timwalz.”

The chief reason that Field supported Harris was her support of abortion. On October 6, for instance, she revealed that when she was a 17-year-old young woman she had a “hideous” abortion in Mexico.

Field said she felt “this absolute pit of shame” from her abortion, and that when it was over, she was quickly fled the Mexican clinic “They didn’t want me there… it was illegal.”

She went on to falsely claim that if Donald Trump won the election, America would “go back” to the days of back-alley abortions. But Donald Trump has never supported any nation-wide ban on abortion in the United States. What he did by placing justices on the U.S. Supreme Court who in turn ended Roe v. Wade was to return the issue of abortion to the states. It is unlikely that every U.S. state would “go back” to the days when all abortions were illegal. Indeed, some states have strengthened support for abortion since the end of the national Roe v. Wade abortion rules.

