Peter Schweizer: Harvard Canceled Classes After Trump Won, but Not After the October 7 Hamas Massacre

Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer pointed out that Harvard University canceled classes after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election, but “did not cancel classes after the October 7 Hamas massacre.”

“What does that tell you?” Schweizer asked in a Thursday X post, sharing an article by the Harvard Crimson reporting that the Ivy League university canceled classes after Trump’s landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday morning, several Harvard courses were either canceled, had optional attendance, or extended assignment deadlines, the school newspaper reported.

Physics professor Jennifer Hoffman emailed her students on Wednesday telling them that her office would be “a space to process the election,” adding that she herself “stress-baked several pans of lemon bars.”

“Many in our community are sleep-deprived, again grieving for glass ceilings that weren’t shattered, fearful for the future, or embarrassed to face our international colleagues,” Hoffman wrote. “I stress-baked several pans of lemon bars to share.”

Economics lecturer Maxim Boycko, meanwhile, wrote in a Wednesday email to students, “As we recover from the eventful election night and process the implications of Trump’s victory, please know that class will proceed as usual today, except that classroom quizzes will not be for credit.”

“Feel free to take time off if needed,” the professor added.

A student told the Harvard Crimson, “I had some professors that have been like, ‘If you need to not come to class, that’s understandable,'” adding, “This definitely takes a toll on people’s mental wellbeing.”

“I probably cried for like an hour,” Harvard student Sophia Mammucari told the school newspaper of her reaction to Trump’s landslide election win.

Student Samantha Holtz, meanwhile, told the Crimson that her “heart dropped a little bit” when she googled the results of the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday morning.

“Being at Harvard, I was surrounded by a lot of people who were very pro-Harris, so in my mind it was already a decided election,” she said. “It was a little bit shocking to me.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.