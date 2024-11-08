Reality Star Abbie Chatfield Demands Sex Strike to Punish Trump-Voting Men: ‘Don’t Let Them Enter Your Body’

Australian television host Abbie Chatfield went on an unhinged tirade in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election, demanding that women go on a sex strike and refuse to give their partners “the perks of a relationship.” In an all-caps rant, Chatfield declared, “DO NOT LET THEM ENTER YOUR BODY.”

“Trump’s presidency will bring more violence toward women. It already has,” Chatfield bizarrely proclaimed at the beginning of a lengthy series of Instagram Stories, adding, “I am so angry. Men do not care about us.”

“And if you ever hear a man say ‘Andrew Tate/Joe Rogan/Jordan Peterson is a great role model’ they fucking hate you,” the 29-year-old continued. “They hate women. They do not like you. They want you to suffer. They enjoy this. Get away from that person.”

“No man who follows any of those people can like women,” she added.

In a third post, Chatfield declared, “Also if your man supports Trump, Tate, Rogan or Peterson you should dump them. They hate you and now they feel comfy admitting it.”

Chatfield then segued her unhinged rant to attack women, adding, “Also if you decide to stay I do not respect you at all. Stop rewarding bad men with your presence. They need to have their ‘loneliness epidemic’ increased.”

In a follow-up post, Chatfield called for women to essentially destroy their own relationships, writing, “Stop cleaning up after men who don’t see why this election result is horrifying for us. Stop doing the majority of domestic labor. Stop buying presents for the whole family.”

“Stop organizing every family holiday. Stop being the one to organize your whole wedding. Stop caring for them like they’re children. Stop being polite when they make sexist comments or jokes,” Chatfield demanded.

“Protest against them in their every day lives,” Chatfield ordered, adding, “They do not deserve your labor or your presence. They don’t respect you if they support or are indifferent to Trump.”

Chatfield’s unhinged diatribe continued in another post where she claimed without evidence that women are now “most scared” of being killed simply because they are women, as well as being denied healthcare, among other bizarre claims.

“Things men are scared of right now,” Chatfield added, include “not getting laid, not having their laundry done for them,” and “????????????????.”

“Women are having VALID emotional responses to being ABUSED AND THREATENED and our protest comes in the form of not letting men who hate us ENTER OUR BODIES,” Chatfield strangely exclaimed.

Her points then somehow became even more confusing, with Chatfield writing, “YET!!! We are told we are being too harsh????? We should have empathy for our only predator??? Gentle parent men and let them know they are actually good guys they just need us to be a LITTLE BUT MORE! Give them MORE leniency. After they threaten to harm us AND FOLLOW THROUGH??????????”

“I also know that this post will make men angry, calling me extreme,” Chatfield added. “It’s interesting how saying to not fuck them or take care of them like children angers them so much. If you support Trump you don’t see women as people, you see them as maids, caregivers, babysitters, and something to fuck.”

“We’re so important is making your lives comfortable and easy that you respond with ANGER when it is suggested our work could be taken away. Yet when it comes to our rights you don’t care,” she said.

“So stop giving them the perks of a relationship with you,” Chatfield demanded. “It isn’t your job. Be with a man who can take care of himself, who won’t expect sex and who ACTUALLY SEES YOU AS A HUMAN BEING.”

Notably, Chatfield did not appear to consider the fact that there exists women who voted from Trump, and seemingly assumed all women fear the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president.

On Tuesday, Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Harris in a landslide victory with 312 of the Electoral College vote, winning all seven of this year’s swing states, as well as the popular vote, outperforming his own election results from 2016, when he won 304 of the Electoral College vote.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.