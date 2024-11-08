Some leftist women are inexplicably shaving their heads in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory.

These distraught women, sharing their hysterical videos to social media, claim to be shaving their heads in protest the “patriarchy,” despite the fact that millions of American women voted for Trump.

In one video, a woman in a purple shirt states that she is “giving up on America,” making the statement while shaving the side of her head. She concludes during her rant that basic beauty standards should be completely forgotten, because that is what the “patriarchy” wants.

“Fuck coloring our hair. Fuck having my hair be long and luxurious. Fuck all that shit. Fuck being skinny. Fuck being hot. Fuck being all the things that the patriarchy wants us to be, because clearly, they don’t give a shit about us,” she concluded, informing men that she will not be speaking to them.

The woman later notes that she will be promoting the 4B movement, which Sky News describes as “an unofficial group which originated in South Korea that has seen women cut out sexual relationships with men as a protest against perceived misogyny and oppression.”

Some women in America are suggesting joining that movement as “punishment” to men and America as a whole.

There are several other videos floating across social media — namely, TikTok — featuring liberal women mourning Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss by shaving their heads in defiance.

In another video, a woman sits while another starts chopping off her hair. According to the caption throughout the video, the woman believes shaving one’s head is the only thing “we have left to control ourselves.”

“We will continue to fight and stand with every woman and minority,” the screen reads. It remains unclear how lopping off locks of hair helps the women and minorities the group claims to care about.

More:

Many commenters joked that Trump has single-handedly solved the abortion problem, as many of these women claim they are writing off men and will remain celibate for the years to come in protest. Once again, it remains unclear how this punishes the “patriarchy,” given that tens of millions of women voted for the Trump-Vance ticket, refusing to buy Harris’s feminist tropes.

Yet again, it also remains unclear what rights, exactly, these liberal women believe are being taken away from them with Trump at the helm.