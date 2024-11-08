A man who is apparently unhappy about President-elect Donald Trump’s victory said he is leaving America and relocating to Hawaii, a statement that has brought him all kinds of criticism.

MRC-TV on Friday highlighted the video showing the young man making his statement about fleeing the country.

“Okay, so since Trump won the election we’re cooked, yup!” he told viewers. “I’m gonna be leaving the U.S. and I’m gonna be moving to Hawaii. So, we’ll see how it goes and I’ll update you guys,” he added:

It was unclear whether he was being serious or making a parody video.

Social media users were quick to point out some cold, hard facts the young man should know along with making other comments.

“Someone gonna tell him that Donald J. Trump, will still be his President?” one person asked, while another said, “A perfect example of how are the youth are being indoctrinated but not being educated.”

“This is our problem. This generation is not curious. Ridiculously uneducated and barely able to feed themselves,” someone else commented.

“Sweet baby jesus he is gonna be mad when he walks off that plane and there is a picture of Trump in that airport,” another user stated.

Hawaii, also known as the “Aloha State,” is governed by Democrat Josh Green.

Numerous Hollywood elites also said they would leave the country if Trump was elected a second time, but none have so far made good on that vow, Breitbart News reported on Friday, noting they are now being called on the carpet for their backtracking.

“The Internet never forgets. Scores of social media users sure remember and are now taking great delight in calling out their promises,” the outlet said.

President-Elect Trump’s massive win shifted 48 states to the right, Associated Press data showed, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“The massive wins for the GOP have left Democrats shellshocked. Some blamed the losses on misogyny, while others blamed the pandemic and the Democrat-fueled inflation,” the article said.