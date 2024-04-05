IDF: Gunman Seen with WCK Aid Convoy; Logo Invisible to Drones at Night

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Friday that it had concluded its probe into the deaths of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, noting the reasons for the mistake and holding several officers accountable.

The IDF had fired on the convoy in the sincere but mistaken belief that it contained Hamas gunmen, after one gunman had been identified atop one of the vehicles earlier in the night, but before the convoy had entered a local warehouse. The WCK logo, painted atop the vehicles, was not visible at night to the infrared cameras used by drones.

Still, the IDF fired two officers and reprimanded several others for what it said were violations of regulations.

In a statement, the IDF said (translated from Hebrew by the author, with assistance from Google Translate):

Yesterday (Thursday), the investigation of the difficult incident in which seven workers of the humanitarian organization WCK were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the fire of our forces was completed. The investigation was carried out by the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s investigation mechanism led by Major General Yoav Har-Even, and was presented to the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. The event took place on April 1, 2024, during an operation to transfer humanitarian aid of the WCK organization to the Gaza Strip. The investigation shows that the IDF forces identified one gunman on one of the aid trucks, and later believed that there was another gunman. After the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid was unloaded, one of the commanders mistakenly believed that the armed men were in the escort vehicles and that they were Hamas terrorists. The forces did not identify the vehicles in question as being associated with the WCK organization. Following a misidentification, the forces attacked the three WCK vehicles, based on the misunderstanding that there were Hamas operatives in them, thus resulting in the death of seven innocent humanitarian aid operatives. The attack on the three vehicles was carried out in serious violation of the relevant orders and instructions.