Terrorists Fire Mortars at UN Officials Touring Gaza Pier Site

Palestinian terrorists fired mortars Wednesday at United Nations officials as they toured the proposed site for a pier that is to be constructed in the Gaza Strip to assist with the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Times of Israel reported:

Members of a terror group in the Gaza Strip launched mortars at an under-construction pier for a US-led project to bring aid into the Palestinian enclave yesterday, the military says. The mortar attack occurred as United Nations officials were touring the site with Israeli troops on the coast of central Gaza, the IDF says in response to a query on the incident. The IDF says the UN officials were rushed to a shelter by troops amid the attack.

President Joe Biden announced the construction of an offshore pier near Gaza during the State of the Union address. He claimed that there would be no “boots on the ground,” though U.S. Navy personnel would certainly be near shore.

The U.S. will be relying on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to provide onshore security for the duration of the project.

The United Nations has equivocated throughout the ongoing conflict, and has yet to declare that Hamas — which launched the war with a massive terror attack in Israel on October 7 that killed 1200 people — is a terrorist organization.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: file