Israel: ‘No Tears Being Shed’ for Raisi Death; Blinken’s Condolences ‘Turn Our Stomach’

Israel said Wednesday that it would not express condolences for the death of Iranian president Ebraham Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday and whose funeral was held in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencier briefed reporters amid reports that Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh had attended the funeral, along with other terrorist leaders, such as a senior official from Hezbollah.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department had offered condolences to Iran on the death of Raisi and other officials, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended in the Senate on Tuesday as “the normal course of business.”

Asked by Breitbart News whether Israel also expresses its condolences to Iran on Raisi’s death, Mencer replied: “No, we don’t express our condolences.”

He added that Raisi led a tyrannical, murderous regime that also represented the only case in which “a UN member, Iran, seeks to destroy another UN member, Israel.”

Mencer added that Israel was shocked by Blinken’s condolences:

“There are no tears in Israel being shed for the death of this tyrant [Raisi] … Any of these sort of fake expressions of regret about what has happened to these Iranian leaders — it turns our stomach, to be blunt.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.