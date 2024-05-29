Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’ Welcomes American Students to Terrorist ‘Resistance Front’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” congratulated American students on Wednesday for their anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests, saying that they had joined the “Resistance Front,” which includes terrorist groups.

You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 29, 2024

Khamenei was speaking after a wave of anti-Israel protests swept elite American campuses this spring.

In what he called a “letter to the young people,” posted on Twitter/X, Khamenei blasted “Zionists” and spun antisemitic conspiracy theories:

The global Zionist elite – who owns most U.S. and European media corporations or influences them through funding and bribery – has labeled this courageous, humane resistance movement as “terrorism”. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 30, 2024

Khamenei also recommended that students read the Quran (or Koran), the central text of Islam:

Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 30, 2024

Khamenei’s regime is known for its brutal repression of student uprisings in Iran.

The Iran International website recently noted: “The ‘Resistance Front’ refers to the alliance of armed militant groups sponsored by Iran, including Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Houthis in Yemen, and Iraqi Shiite militias.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.