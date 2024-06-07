IDF Kills Hamas Terrorists in Container at UN School in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Friday that it had eliminated Hamas terrorists in an airstrike on a shipping container located on the grounds of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school in Gaza.

We eliminated Hamas terrorists in a precise IAF strike while they were operating in a container inside the premises of an @UNRWA school in Shati earlier today. The terrorists carried out terrorist attacks from the U.N. school premises while using it as a shield for their terror… pic.twitter.com/jKbVpFW1Uc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2024

In a statement, the IDF said:

Earlier today (Friday), the Israeli Air Force with the direction of IDF intelligence and the ISA, targeted Hamas terrorists operating from a container inside the grounds of the ‘Asmaa’ UNRWA school in Shati, Gaza. The container was used as a Hamas Operations Cell and a meeting point for Hamas operatives. Hamas terrorists inside the Operations Cell who were planning imminent attacks were eliminated. Hamas terrorists carried out terror attacks from the U.N. school premises while using it as a shield for their terror activities. Prior to the strike, many steps were taken to mitigate civilian harm. The strike was carried out using precise munitions, leading to a precise strike on the terrorists. The Hamas terror organization systematically, intentionally and strategically places its infrastructure and operates from within civilian areas, in full violation of international law and while putting the lives of Gazan civilians at risk.

In addition, the IDF identified eight additional terrorists whom it killed in an airstrike on a headquarters at a different UN school in Nuseirat on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of known terrorist casualties to 17.

Identities confirmed of 8 additional Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, who were eliminated in a precise strike in the @UNRWA school in Nuseirat. Since the targeted strike, the IDF has confirmed the identity of 17 terrorists that were operating from the school. https://t.co/A1KlsYBRD7 pic.twitter.com/xp1zPSMvG2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2024

CNN and other international media outlets ran with Hamas claims that dozens of people were killed in what was described as a deliberate attack on a school, rather than a targeted attack on terrorists that minimized civilian casualties.

