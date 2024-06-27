Trump, at Debate: Let Israel ‘Go, and Let Them Finish the Job’

President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that he would let Israel “finish the job” in its war against Hamas in Gaza — in contrast to President Joe Biden, whom he criticized for what he called a weak posture on the Middle East.

The remark came in the context of a discussion of foreign policy. Trump said that Biden’s weak posture toward Iran, allowing the Iranian regime to access billions of dollars in sanctions relief, encouraged Hamas to attack Israel.

“Israel would have never been invaded in a million years by Hamas” if he had remained in office, Trump said. (And, in fact, Israel enjoyed four years of calm in the four years that Trump was in office, and made peace with several Arab states.)

Biden admitted that he had withheld heavy precision bombs from Israel, but only because, he claimed, they kill “a lot of innocent people.”

Trump responded: “You should let [Israel] go, and let them finish the job.” He added, referring to Biden, ” He’s become like a Palestinian.” However, Trump said, “they don’t like him” because he is “weak.”

Asked whether he would endorse the creation of an independent Palestinian state — which Biden wants, but Israel is opposing at the moment, in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks — Trump replied: “I’d have to see.”

