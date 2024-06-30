Iran Warns of ‘Obliterating War’ if Israel Launches Attack on Lebanon

Iran warned of an “obliterating war” if Israel launches a full-scale attack on Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror group in southern Lebanon.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations wrote in a post on X that if Israel embarked “on full-scale military aggression,” to “attack Lebanon,” there would be an “obliterating war.” Iran’s warning comes as several countries such as the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada have issued warnings for their citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon.

“Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue,” the Iranian mission to the U.N. wrote. “All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table.”

The Times of Israel reported that Iran issued the warning “after the Israel Defense Forces attacked several Hezbollah positions”:

The warning came after the Israel Defense Forces attacked several Hezbollah positions, in response to the Iran-backed terror group’s latest barrage on northern Israel hours earlier, amid escalating tensions on the Lebanese border.

On Thursday, Hezbollah fired rockets at an Israeli military base, after Israel had launched strikes on Nabatieh, a city in Lebanon, and the town of Sohmor.

In early June, Hezbollah fired rockets and projectiles at Israel, to which Israel responded by firing at several terrorist sites located in southern Lebanon.

Breitbart News previously reported that Hezbollah is in violation of the “United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701”:

Hezbollah is violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the resolution that ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and prohibited Hezbollah from locating military installations south of the Litani River. Neither the Lebanese military nor the United Nations has been willing or able to enforce the resolution. President Joe Biden’s warning to Hezbollah and Iran in October – “don’t!” – has been ineffective in deterring the terrorist group.

In response to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carrying out a strike that eliminated Sami Taleb Abdullah, who had been a senior commander of the Nasr United in Hezbollah’s organization, the militant group responded by launching hundreds of rockets into Israel during an overnight attack.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested that “a ceasefire in Gaza” would be the “best way” to deescalate the fighting and ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, according to the Times of Israel.