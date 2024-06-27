The U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, issued a reminder warning citizens to “reconsider” any travel plans to the country, amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror group in southern Lebanon.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the embassy explained that the “security environment” in Lebanon was “complex” and could “change quickly,” adding that the Lebanese government could not “guarantee the protection of U.S. citizens.”

“We remind U.S. citizens to strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon,” the embassy said in the statement. “The security environment remains complex and can change quickly.”

“The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens to review the current Travel Advisory for Lebanon,” the statement from the embassy added. “In particular, we call your attention to the Country Summary which advises that the Lebanese government cannot guarantee the protection of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.”

In early June, as Israel and Hezbollah remained on the brink of war, the militant group fired rockets and projectiles at Israel. Israel responded by firing at several terrorist sites located in southern Lebanon.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Hezbollah is violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the resolution that ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and prohibited Hezbollah from locating military installations south of the Litani River.

Hezbollah again fired rockets at Israel overnight on Tuesday, June 11, and into Wednesday after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a strike that eliminated Sami Taleb Abdullah, a senior commander of the Nasr Unit in Hezbollah’s organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza would be the “best way to” de-escalate “the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.”

Other countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Canada have issued warnings for their citizens to leave Lebanon in light of the rising tensions and conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.