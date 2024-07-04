Israel to America: Together We Celebrate Liberty, We Fight for Freedom

Israel is sending best wishes to the United States as Americans celebrate Independence Day, emphasizing shared values of liberty and freedom, as the Jewish state fights to preserve its existence against totalitarian terrorists.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a message to the American people in the Jerusalem Post: “Freedom is the most precious gift humanity will ever know. And freedom isn’t free. You have to be willing to fight for it.”

He wrote:

On this Fourth of July, I want to thank the American people for being true to their birthright, the Spirit of 1776, and wish them a happy and blessed Independence Day. Through thick and thin, for the past nine months, Israel has deeply appreciated vital American support. … Americans saw the atrocities of October 7, and they understood the stakes as well, not just for Israel but for the free world as a whole. Israel, a peace-loving democracy and America’s closest ally in the Middle East, was invaded by an army of jihadists bent on annihilation and subjugation. The same forces attacked America on September 11. Standing with Israel came naturally and immediately for Americans. They understood that for this march of murder and tyranny to end, Israel must win this war.

On Thursday, Breitbart News asked Israeli government spokesman David Mencer to describe the most important value that Israel and the U.S. share in common: “Well, of course, it’s liberty,” he said. “Liberty to live your life as you please, with freedom of religion, freedom of being able to be who you want to be, to choose our own leaders, to be a democracy. … We have shared values, which is why we’ve been side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder, for decades.”

He said that the Hamas terror attack of October 7 showed that freedom should never be taken for granted. He added that Hamas terrorists continued to pursue Israel’s destruction, but that they would not have the “liberty” to do so.

