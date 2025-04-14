Taylor Lorenz Swoons over ‘Handsome’ Accused Murderer Luigi Mangione

Disgraced former Washington Post reporter and erstwhile Vox Media podcaster Taylor Lorenz has gushed over accused murderer Luigi Mangione and defended his growing legion of fans.

Lorenz heaped praise on accused UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Mangione while slamming the media for criticizing the army of youths who consider him a hero or role model, declaring he’s “handsome,” “smart,” “revolutionary” and “morally good” in a discussion about the accused’s online fandom.

“It’s hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America — as if we don’t lionize criminals,” she told CNN in a bubbly interview.

“As if we don’t stan murderers of all sorts. We give them Netflix shows,” she added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mangione, 26, is on trial for the Dec. 4 execution of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, who was gunned down in the streets of Midtown Manhattan outside his hotel, as Breitbart News reported.

Mangione is accused of plotting the assassination in order to sow terror in the health insurance industry, which he allegedly railed against in a journal police seized during his arrest in Pennsylvania days after the shooting, prosecutors say.

The NY Post reports since the killing, Mangione has risen to folk hero status among some radical leftists, who consider his alleged actions acceptable — or even admirable.

A Reddit community called r/FreeLuigi has more than 38,000 members, mostly girls and young women, who breathlessly proclaim Mangione’s innocence and swoon over his matinee idol looks in a deranged internet echo chamber.