‘Armed Muslim Attackers’ Commit Another Massacre of Christians in Nigeria

Fulani jihadists have murdered more than 60 Christians in a series of coordinated attacks across seven Christian communities in Nigeria.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang called the bloody assaults in Bokkos County, Plateau State, a “genocide” in what is just the latest in a years-long war waged by Islamists against Christians across Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.

The latest terror attacks, which targeted villages left over 1,000 Christians displaced and 383 homes destroyed, according to community leader Maren Aradong.

“These armed Muslim Fulani herdsmen invaded our communities in large numbers, arriving on motorcycles and attacking us,” Aradong told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

The assailants also looted food stores and other items, exacerbating the devastation.

The violence is part of a broader pattern of attacks by Fulani militias, who have killed thousands of Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt in recent years, often driven by a desire to seize land and impose Islam, as desertification makes grazing increasingly difficult.

Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC) (persecution.org), condemned the attacks and called for urgent international intervention.

“The slaughter of over 60 Christians in Plateau State is yet another scene in the long-running play called ‘Nigeria’s genocide against its Christian population,’” King said.

“The Fulani militias have operated with impunity for almost 20 years, leaving villages in ruins and families shattered. The Nigerian government has never acted in a meaningful way to catch the perpetrators of these attacks or bring them to justice because they choose to ignore them while they plead with the U.S. for more military aid!

“The global community must hold the Nigerian government accountable to stop the stealth jihad and slow-motion genocide.”

As Breitbart News has long reported, Fulani jihadists continue to rack up murders across Nigeria, employing machetes and gunfire to slaughter men, women, and children, burning down thousands of houses, destroying property, and spreading terror.

Anti-Christian bias has been rightly called “the last acceptable prejudice,” one that few bother condemning.

“No one much cares about offending Christians,” wrote the coalition of African-American pastors in an essay back in 2019.

“In fact, mocking, belittling, and blaspheming Christianity is becoming a bit of a trend in our culture. Anti-Christian bigotry truly is the last acceptable prejudice.”

“The hypocrisy on display is astounding,” the pastors continued. “Christianity is the dominant religion of our country. It is the foundation of our government and morality. And yet, Christians are treated as fair game for mockery and insult.”