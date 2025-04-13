A 17-year-old Wisconsin teen allegedly killed his parents in pursuit of the “financial means and autonomy” to assassinate President Trump, the FBI revealed.

Court documents show the 17-year-old was part of a “satanic cult” which has “strong anti-Judaism anti-Christian and anti-western ideologies,” WISN reported Friday.

Investigators also found a manifesto which “described a call to assassinate President Trump, make and detonate bombs and carry out other terrorist attacks.”

CNN noted that charges against the 17-year-old include two counts of first-degree murder and “two counts of hiding a corpse.” He also faces federal charges tied to the planned assassination.

In one entry in the manifesto, the 17-year-old addressed his plans for Trump, writing, “As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos.”

The 17-year-old allegedly killed his mother and stepfather inside their home in February. The two victims were shot to death.

